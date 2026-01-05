Berrow beach named UK’s top most breathtaking, ‘off the beaten track’ location

Britain’s top 100 breathtaking, “off-the-beaten-track” locations have been revealed in a new survey – with Berrow Beach named as the UK’s very top spot.

Experts from Ordnance Survey and car maker Jeep have published their annual digital map to declare the top 100 spots.

The places are featured on a new interactive digital map called ‘Get Lost with Jeep Compass‘.

Berrow Beach’s six-mile stretch of sand is described as being “ideal for long walks throughout the year.” Berrow Beach is best known for its sandy beach and dunes, the Berrow shipwreck, wildlife area and nearby cafes and bars.

It came after a study of 2,000 adults found that 31 per cent have seen little of Britain. Around 24 per cent have never visited Scotland, 17 per cent not ventured to Wales, and 20 per cent not even been to London.

It also discovered that 80 per cent of people are keen to see more of the nation. Meanwhile, 57 per cent of those are especially eager to visit ‘unexpected places.’

Kris Cholmondeley, managing director for Jeep, which commissioned the research and will also be releasing limited physical copies of the map, said: “There is so much of the Great British outdoors people have yet to experience.”

“And together with Ordnance Survey, we want to enable people to travel off the beaten track in the Jeep spirit. Spots which showcase the best of Britain’s stunning landscapes, yet those that are lesser known to the wider public.”

TripAdvisor is full of top reviews of Berrow beach. One wrote: “Marvellous stretch of wide sandy beach stretching as far as the eye can see. Dog friendly at all times and from my experience, responsible dog owners.”

Another adds: “If you want a quiet tranquil beach setting then this is it, no crowds or shops, just a lovely little beach.”