Sedgemoor District Council has this week started charging motorists who want to park on Berrow beach.

The beach car parking has been free of charge for several days while the council installed a new machine to accept contactless payments and avoid the attendant having to handle money.

The facilities are now in place and the council’s attendent has been given PPE to stay safe as possible.

Parking costs from £6 per day per car or £3.20 after 2.30pm with other vehicle charges shown below.