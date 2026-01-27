10 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Jan 27, 2026
News

Berrow conservation group to host ‘Arctic Adventure’ talk at village hall

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Berrow beach and dunes (Ken Grainger / Berrow Beach and dunes / CC BY-SA 2.0)

A local conservation group is preparing for its first meeting of the year tonight (Tuesday, January 27th) with members invited to an evening of wildlife exploration titled ‘An Arctic Adventure.’

The meeting will take place at 7.30pm in Berrow village hall, with organiser Andrea reminding members that annual membership fees of £10 are now due, along with the usual £2 meeting fee. Visitors are also welcome to attend for £5.

Today’s talk will be led by Malcolm Taylor from the RSPB, who will guide the group through an Arctic journey featuring birds, bears and botany.

The presentation is expected to include the stunning wildlife photography Malcolm is well known for.

Andrea said the session promises to be an engaging start to the year for the group, offering a fascinating insight into one of the world’s most remote and dramatic environments.

New members and visitors are welcome to come along and enjoy the evening.

