Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Sep 19, 2025
Berrow Conservation Group to host public meeting on Bridgwater Tidal Barrier

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area will have a chance to hear the latest progress with the Bridgwater Tidal Barrier project during a special meeting hosted by the Berrow Conservation Group.

The event will take place on Tuesday, 23rd September, from 7:30pm to 9pm at Berrow Village Hall, and is open to all members of the public.

Guest speaker Colin Taylor from the Environment Agency will lead the evening with a presentation on the aims and progress of the tidal barrier scheme, which is designed to reduce the risk of flooding.

A spokesperson for the Berrow Conservation Group said: “This will be a great opportunity for local people to learn more about how the tidal barrier will impact our area and environment. We’re pleased to welcome Colin Taylor to share his insights.”

Admission to the meeting is £2 for Berrow Conservation Group members and £5 for non-members, with proceeds supporting the group’s ongoing conservation efforts.

