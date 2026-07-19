Berrow couple to host fundraising morning after raising £1,600 for Parkinson’s UK

A Berrow resident who recently completed a sponsored walk for Parkinson’s UK is preparing to hold a special fundraising morning in Burnham-On-Sea to support the local Parkinson’s group.

Lyn Brooks, who moved to Berrow with her husband six years ago, says they “have never looked back” since settling in the village.

Lyn was diagnosed with Parkinson’s just over a year ago, and last week she and her husband took part in a sponsored Walk for Parkinson’s UK in Bristol. With the help of family and friends, they raised an impressive £1,600.

Now, Lyn is keen for the local Parkinson’s group to benefit too, so the couple are organising their own fundraiser to support the Burnham group that meets on the second Monday of each month at the ‘Round Church’ on Highbridge Road.

Their fundraising morning will be held at the Methodist Church in College Street on Saturday 25th July between 10am and 12 noon.

Hot and cold drinks and biscuits will be available, and a raffle will be drawn at around 11.40am. All donations on the day will go directly to the local Parkinson’s group.

Lyn says that if the event goes well, she and her husband hope to repeat them on the last Saturday of every month.