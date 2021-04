Berrow Cubs marked the restart of their physical meetings this week following the lockdown with a special trip to Burnham-On-Sea beach.

The group of youngsters headed to the beach for an organised walk and activities near the lighthouse.

“They were asked what they would like to do on their first meeting back and a trip to the beach was the most popular choice,” said a spokeswoman.

Pictured: Berrow Cubs and leaders next to Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse on Wednesday evening