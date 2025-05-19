Berrow drama group’s Christmas show taking place this month after illness halted it at Xmas

A local drama group’s Christmas production, which was halted by illness last December, is set to be performed this month.

Stage 2 Drama is performing the classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Berrow Village Hall at 7.30pm each night from Thursday May 29th to Saturday May 31st.

The group’s Adele Deakins says: “It was with regret that we had to announce the postponement of our production because of the serious illness of a leading member of the cast last year – but we are delighted to be performing it this month instead.”

“This is the Dickens Classic as you have never seen it before. This festive comedy romp sees the ladies of the ‘Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’ in festive mood, as they mount a hilarious assault on the classics with their own stage version of A Christmas Carol.”

Tickets, priced at £10, are available from Adele on 07831 197512 or adele.deakins@btinternet.com

Stage 2 Drama started out in 2001 and have been going strong ever since. They are based in Berrow but drawing members from across the Burnham-On-Sea area and surrounding districts. New members are welcome.­

While the core membership is from Berrow or Burnham, they have people from Bristol and further afield who have acted with them and enjoyed being part of the friendly group.