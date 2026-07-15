Berrow Dunes to host children’s butterfly safari for Big Butterfly Count

Families in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being invited to take part in a special Butterfly Safari at Berrow Dunes later this month as part of the nationwide Big Butterfly Count.

The event, running on Tuesday 28th July from 11am to 12.30pm, will give children the chance to explore the dunes on a guided scavenger hunt, using nets to see what butterflies they can spot among the wildflowers and grasses.

Afterwards, youngsters will get to make and decorate their own butterfly feeder to take home.

The session is recommended for children aged 4–10, and all must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Tickets cost £6.50 per child.

Organisers say the safari is a fun way to help children learn about local wildlife while taking part in the UK’s biggest annual butterfly survey, which helps conservation groups monitor species numbers.

More details and booking information can be found at the event page.