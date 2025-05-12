Berrow farm set to open its gates to visitors for ‘Open Farm Sunday’

Berrow’s Faircott Farm will open its gates to visitors for ‘Open Farm Sunday’ on 8th June to show the world of farming.

As well as being a fun and informative day out for all the family, the event from 11am-4pm will give visitors an opportunity to see at first-hand all that farmers do and the impact their work has on all our lives.

Faircott Farm is based in Brent Road, TA8 2JU (between the Berrow Triangle and the medical centre).

The event is part of the national LEAF Open Farm Sunday campaign to help connect people to farming, the environment and where their food comes from.

Organiser Sarah Welland says: “It’s our 5th time of running Open Farm Sunday. There will be free entry with parking available in the field opposite for a £2 charge that will see 100% of the proceeds going to the fantastic volunteers from Hillview Carnival Club.”

“We will have tractor and trailer rides, sheep shearing, bee keeping, farrier demo, large animal vets with interactive displays, animal feeds, chicks and ducklings, ewes and lambs, cows and calves, piglets, static machinery displays, bale wrapping demo, face painting and an opportunity to ask questions directly to farmers and learn about farming.”

“There will be lots of lovely local food producers providing delicious refreshments, including ice-cream, milkshakes, cakes and BBQ food. You are equally welcome to bring your own picnic to enjoy on the farm.”

“Unfortunately we cannot allow dogs (except assistance dogs) due to being a working farm with livestock. Please see our Facebook page for more information Faircott Farm.”