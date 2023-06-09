A group of Berrow fundraisers will be raising a cuppa for charity today (Saturday, June 10th) when they hold a fundraising cream tea.

Hilary Cox will be serving up hundreds of teas to the general public at her home, Newcote in Brent Road, from 2-4pm to raise cash for Samaritans Purse – the Christmas shoebox charity.

Hilary says: “It will be held between 2 and 4pm with a yard sale next door. We are raising for Samaritans Purse – the Christmas shoebox charity.”

“I know it’s early to start thinking that far ahead, but our aim is to raise money for the delivery of the boxes to war-torn and needy countries so that each child receives a gift at Christmas.”

“Last year we raised over £400 which paid for 80 boxes to be sent to the countries surrounding Ukraine. Let’s see if we can send even more this year!”

Pictured: Hilary Cox, Zoe Ryder and Sue Kilduff at last year’s event