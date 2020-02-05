Berrow Garage, one of the longest established garages in the Burnham-On-Sea area, is set to re-open this month under new ownership.

New owner Joe Betty has ambitious plans for the business, which is located in the village’s Berrow Road.

“I have worked in car sales and repairs for several years on Highbridge’s Premier Business Park and have been looking to expand with more space, so this is a great opportunity,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“My family live close by here in Berrow and we will be offering car sales, servicing and maintenance work.”

“We aim to give the same friendly welcome and first-class customer service that customers here have been used to for years. The value for money and quality of service will stay the same.”

A garage has been based at the current site as far back as 1936 when it was traded as Welland’s Garage, pictured below.