Berrow Garage owner announces the business is to close down this month

Berrow Garage is set to close down this month, marking the end of a busy five-year chapter for the outgoing owner.

Joe Betty took over the prominent garage in Berrow Road in 2020, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.

During that time he’s built a loyal customer base, earned industry recognition, and made a significant impact online and locally.

“We’ve had nearly six fantastic years here,” he says. “We’ve won awards, gained over 100,000 YouTube subscribers and raised over £30,000 for local causes — but have decided now is the time to move on.”

“The cost of running a business is constantly rising and has certainly played a part in my decision, but I also wish to focus more time on fundraising and other business ventures.”

He adds: “I want to thank all of our wonderful customers for their business over the last few years and of course the team members who made Berrow Motors what it was.”

“I really hope another motor trader takes over the site and makes a success of it – you couldn’t ask for better landlords than the Welland family.”

A garage has been based at the current site as far back as 1936 when it was trading as Welland’s Garage, pictured below.