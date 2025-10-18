Berrow Garage reopens under new ownership of Burnham-On-Sea couple

A well-known Berrow garage has reopened its doors this month under new ownership.

Berrow Garage, formerly Berrow Motors, is now being run by Burnham-On-Sea couple Stefan Clements and Amanda Johnson-Sapwell.

The pair say they’re excited to welcome customers and provide a friendly, professional service to the local community.

Stefan, who has worked as a mechanic for over 30 years in the region, says opening the garage is the result of a long-held ambition.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about for years,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com. “Sadly, a lot of garages get knocked down to make way for housing, and I’ve spent five years looking for the right place.”

”When this opportunity came up recently, we jumped at the chance.”

The couple have chosen to revive the name Berrow Garage to keep things familiar and the tradition running.

“It’s easy to find here next to the Berrow triangle and people around here know it,” said Amanda.

“We’re not doing car sales, we are focusing on servicing and repairs. People locally want a local garage they can trust, and we’re here to offer that.”

The business is also committed to supporting other local enterprises wherever possible. “We believe in keeping it local,” Stefan added. Berrow Garage is now open and has already seen a positive start.

Berrow Motors closed in August this year. A garage has been based at the current site as far back as 1936 when it was trading as Welland’s Garage, pictured below.