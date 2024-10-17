Berrow Makers Market returns on Saturday for event with over 20 craft stalls

A monthly market featuring local craft makers is set to return to Berrow on Saturday 19th October.

The Makers Market will be held in Berrow Village Hall, in Parsonage Road, Berrow, from 10am-3pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets in Burnham-On-Sea, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month.”

This month’s stalls include:

* Somerset Natural Soaps

* Gifts by Granny

* Lorita Crafts

* Crafted with Pride

* Di’s Designs

* Mugasaurex

* Jannimals

* Jen Rickard Prints

* Fifi’s Beautiful Creations

* Bespoke Eggs

* Bizzy Lizzie Cakes

* Nicky Taylor Fused Glass

* Bumberling Busy Bees

* M & W Crafts

* Paula Doodle Art

* The Community Crafters

* Nessies Resin

* A & T Vinyls

* Pamadoodle

* Carolines Crafts

* Pete Exon Wood Turning

* Hillmead Craft Homemade

* Chloe’s Crafts

* Wendy & Bernadette Water Colours