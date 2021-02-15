Burnham-On-Sea Police have today (Monday) started a murder investigation following the death of a man in Berrow on Saturday night (13th February).

A Police forensics team has been at the property in Berrow’s Parsonage Road all day, collecting potential evidence.

At approximately 9.15pm on Saturday night, Burnham-On-Sea Police were called by the ambulance service to the home where a man had been seriously injured. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but the next of kin were informed soon after. A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

Several nearby residents have spoken, with one telling Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s such a shock this has happened in a quiet road in our village. No-one can quite believe it.”

Another resident added on social media: “I live across the road and they always used to stop when I’m in the garden and say hello. What is going on in the world?”

DI Roger Doxsey, of the Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the man’s family at this time. A family liaison officer will provide specialist support to them at this difficult time.”

He added: “One woman has been arrested and she is currently in police custody. Our enquiries are at a very early stage, but we believe this to be an isolated incident at this time.”

“A police cordon remains in place and will do for some time while enquiries are carried out.”

“Additional patrols will be taking place as a precaution and we’d urge anyone with concerns about this incident to talk to those officers.”

“We’d ask any witnesses with information that may help our enquiries to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5221032125.”

Several police vehicles and ambulances were at the scene on Saturday evening. Police remained at the scene during Sunday and are on scene today, as pictured.

Door-to-door visits by Police to neighbouring residents took place on Sunday to reassure residents of their safety.