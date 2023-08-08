Berrow Parish Council is set to hold an open meeting to consider plans by a caravan park in the village to create 96 static caravan pitches to be used by tourists and Hinkley Point workers.

As reported here, Rose Farm Caravan Park in Berrow has submitted a planning application to extend its facilities into a field on its eastern edge to accommodate the new pitches, with a recreational square and dog walking and jogging paths.

Berrow Parish Council is holding an open meeting from 7-9pm on Friday 18th August in the Lighthouse Room at Berrow Village Hall when residents will be welcome to give their views.

The caravan park says the investment would lead to an increase in tourists, which could help the Highbridge, Burnham-On-Sea and Brean area as a whole through economic benefit and the creation of four to five additional full-time jobs.