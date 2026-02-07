Berrow preschoolers enjoy magical library visit for National Storytelling Week

Children from Little Learners Preschool in Berrow enjoyed a special trip to Burnham’s library this week as part of National Storytelling Week, swapping their classroom for the quiet, book‑filled aisles of the children’s section.

The visit proved to be a moment of discovery for many of the youngsters, who explored shelves of brightly coloured picture books and shared stories with their friends.

Staff said the excitement was clear to see as the children realised they could choose any book that caught their eye.

“Seeing the children’s faces light up when they realised they could choose any book to look at was wonderful,” said Clare, Preschool Lead. “Events like these turn reading from a ‘task’ into a ‘treat’.”

To build on the enthusiasm from the visit, Little Learners has launched a Reading Bingo Challenge.

Instead of simply counting how many books each child reads, the challenge encourages them to enjoy stories in creative and varied ways.

Every child has been given a Bingo card filled with fun reading‑related tasks to complete at home and at preschool.

The challenge has been designed so that all children can take part, and those who complete their card will be celebrated in a special assembly, where they will receive a Little Learners Reading Champion Certificate.

Staff say the initiative aims to involve parents and carers too, showing that whether it’s a quick bedtime story or a picture book shared over lunch, every page helps build a lifelong love of reading.