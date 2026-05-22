Berrow preschoolers enjoy surprise visit for toothbrushing programme

Children at Little Learners Preschool in Berrow received an unexpected visitor this week when Bob the Badger, mascot of the Big Brush Club, arrived to congratulate them on their commitment to daily toothbrushing.

The visit followed the successful rollout of the preschool’s supervised toothbrushing programme, which has quickly become one of the most popular parts of the children’s daily routine.

The preschool’s staff say the youngsters have embraced the initiative with enthusiasm, turning what is usually a simple hygiene task into a moment they look forward to each day.

Excitement filled the room as Bob arrived, greeted by high‑fives, waves and plenty of proud, gleaming smiles. His appearance was a well‑earned treat for the children, who have spent the past couple of years learning how to brush every surface of their teeth and understanding why good oral health matters.

Project facilitator Sarah praised the preschool for its commitment, saying: “The Little Learners are doing an incredible job with the supervised toothbrushing programme, so it was a privilege to be able to reward their excellence with a visit from Bob the Badger.”

“All aspects of the programme are followed impeccably and, it is so fine tuned in their day, it takes up hardly any of their time. Keep up the amazing work you’re doing in improving children’s oral health, Little Learners!”

Early years dental health remains a key priority across the region, and the Big Brush Club continues to expand its supervised brushing framework to more preschools. Staff at Little Learners say they are proud to be part of the programme and delighted to see the children thriving.