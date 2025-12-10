Berrow Primary pupils shine at Wells Cathedral Christmas concert

Children from Berrow Primary Church Academy took centre stage at Wells Cathedral on Monday (December 8th) as part of the annual Somerset Schools Christmas Celebration Concert.

The event, hosted by Somerset Music, brought together young performers from across the county for an evening of festive music and celebration.

Berrow Primary made their debut appearance at the prestigious venue, performing ‘It’s a magical time’ to a packed audience.

The school’s choir, made up of 36 pupils, also joined in congregational carols and massed vocals accompanied by a live orchestra.

Miss Charlotte Bradley, Headteacher at Berrow Primary School, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We highly value providing our children at Berrow with memorable learning experiences. Our children flourished with confidence during their performance and we are incredibly proud of them.”

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to Somerset Music for hosting the event.”

“We understand this opportunity can be rare for schools but we hope this won’t be our last visit and are truly grateful to have been given the opportunity this year.”

The concert was part of a series of festive events held at Wells Cathedral to celebrate the season and showcase the musical talents of Somerset’s young people.