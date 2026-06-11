Berrow Primary School celebrates glowing new Ofsted report after rapid improvement

Berrow Primary School is celebrating this week after receiving a glowing new Ofsted report that praises its transformation since joining The Priory Learning Trust in 2023.

Inspectors, visiting under the new and more demanding Ofsted framework, have highlighted significant strengths across the school, including attendance, behaviour, curriculum, teaching, early years, inclusion, personal development, wellbeing, leadership and governance.

Ofsted describes Berrow as a “warm and welcoming inclusive school… where pupils thrive and parents and carers are highly supportive.”

The report notes that since becoming a new school within the Trust, leaders have “maintained a sharp focus on establishing a new school ethos and curriculum” and made uniting the school community a priority. Inspectors said pupils are now “motivated and eager to succeed” and receive the support they need to do so.

Leaders have been praised for prioritising improvements to teaching and learning, addressing historic weaknesses at pace. Inspectors found that pupils “now learn well” and are better prepared for their next stage of education, including those with special educational needs and disabilities. Early years provision was also commended, with clear routines, high expectations and warm relationships helping children feel safe and secure.

Pupils told inspectors they are proud of their learning and the wider opportunities available to them. The school’s personal development and wellbeing offer was highlighted as preparing children well for life beyond primary school. Safeguarding was described as having an “open and positive culture”, with all legal requirements met.

The inspection was the first full visit since Berrow was rated Inadequate in September 2022, before being taken on by TPLT.

Headteacher Charlotte Bradley, appointed in 2023, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are incredibly proud of this report and believe it reflects our significant journey. It captures how far we have come and it details not just the current position of our school but the tremendous work that has been carried out by staff, children, families and the whole community.”

She adds: “Berrow is a community school and everyone has worked really hard to become one team to provide the very best education for our children. Our children deserve nothing less than the best and we will continue to look forward to improving our school even further.”

TPLT Deputy CEO and Director of Primary Education Lisa Dadds adds the report showcases “the truly wonderful school that Berrow is.” She says: “We are absolutely delighted with this report as it reflects the truly wondeful school that Berrow is now as a result of the significant work that the Headteacher has done to engage children, staff and families in creating a great education for every child. The new Ofsted framework is particularly challenging and the progress of the school since the last inspection is fantastic.”

Charlotte adds that Berrow Primary and Little Learners Preschool have limited spaces remaining and will be holding an open day and tours following the report’s publication.

Families interested in visiting can contact the school office on 01278 783614 or email Office@bpca.theplt.org.uk and more details on the new Ofsted grading system can be found here: Ofsted grading information.