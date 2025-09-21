Berrow residents call for action over ‘rat run’ road safety concerns

Concerned residents living along Ash Tree Road in Berrow have launched a petition calling for safety improvements to tackle what they describe as a growing traffic problem.

Locals say the road has become a “rat run” for drivers cutting through from Berrow Road to the nearby medical centre, with traffic levels doubling in the last few years.

Speaking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, resident John Baber, pictured, says: “If we wanted to be beside a main road, I’d have lived elsewhere. In a perfect world this would become a 20mph cul-de-sac with no through access.”

John added: “It’s become very dangerous — it’s risky just backing your car out of your drive. Many people here have had near misses due to drivers coming through at such high speed.”

He says around 20 residents have signed a petition calling for Somerset Council to take action. “Everyone feels the same,” said John. “It’s time something is done.”

As a first step, residents are calling for a traffic counter to be installed to monitor vehicle numbers and speeds. “That would give us the data to push for further measures,” he said.

In addition to safety concerns, residents say the road has been “badly neglected” by Somerset Council with potholes like the one pictured above and pavements in a “terrible state” with trip hazards and lined with weeds.

Burnham-On-Sea.com has contacted Somerset Council for comment and will update this story when a response is received.