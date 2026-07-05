Berrow School invites community to Open Day following glowing Ofsted report

Berrow School is set to open its doors on Wednesday 8th July, welcoming local families, community members and former pupils to an Open Day celebrating its recent achievements and a highly positive Ofsted report.

Ofsted inspectors described Berrow as a “warm and welcoming inclusive school… where pupils thrive and parents and carers are highly supportive,” praising significant strengths across teaching, learning and leadership.

The report highlighted how leaders have rapidly addressed historic weaknesses, with pupils now “learning well” and better prepared for the next stage of their education, including those with special educational needs and disabilities.

Early years provision was also commended, with clear routines, high expectations and warm relationships helping children feel safe and secure.

Headteacher Charlotte Bradley told Burnham-On-Sea.com the whole school community is proud of the recognition and eager to share what makes Berrow special.

“Our children, staff, families and community are incredibly proud of our school and would like to welcome others to come and look around. Families are welcome to attend all or parts of the day. We are looking forward to welcoming some new faces,” she said.

The Open Day, taking place from 8.50am-3pm, will give visitors the chance to meet staff, explore classrooms and see the school’s work first‑hand following a period of rapid improvement.

Anyone seeking further information can contact the school office on 01278 783614 or email office@bpca.theplt.org.uk