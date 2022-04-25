Berrow School has launched a new forest school, providing students with a ‘classroom without walls’.

The school says that due to the time constraints of staff, the school’s outdoor areas had become overgrown, however the ground has been transformed into the new forest school.

The areas comprise of a large allotment and outdoor garden facilities with raised planters and a polytunnel, plus an allocated outdoor classroom for forest school activities and a pond.

Louise Prewett, who is qualified in Forest School teaching, has been leading the clean-up project and says: “I am not just a staff member but also a parent of a child in this wonderful school.”

“On gaining my employment, I made it clear my passion was to take on these areas and develop them in such a way that all year groups can enjoy outdoor learning.”

“Children benefit so much from connecting with nature and having an amazing facility here, the children can help to maintain this provision and gain a sense of ownership and responsibility, as well as gain the benefits to their mental health and wellbeing.”

Headteacher Lee Chandler has been very supportive in the development of the forest school provision.

As such, the school run a forest school club one day a week after school which has already grown in numbers. Plans are afoot to run the club throughout the week, opening it up to all year groups.

Louise adds that having local support is so important. “We are in need of so much more equipment, ideally fencing to make the areas secure, tools, plants as well as forest school equipment for example ropes, logs seats and wildlife resources such as feeders.”

“We are truly grateful for anything that can be donated and it would really benefit these young learners.”

Westcroft Nurseries in Red Road, Berrow have made a start to donations by supplying the children with vegetable plants, flowers and compost to kick start their area.

If any local businesses would like to help, the school would promote this help in their weekly newsletters to parents. Contact Mrs Prewett through the school’s email address at Sch.031@educ.somerset.gov.uk