Berrow School praises ‘overwhelming generosity’ for Harvest food collection

Berrow Primary Church Academy School has expressed heartfelt thanks to pupils, parents, and staff after this year’s Harvest Festival collection delivered an impressive donation to the local food bank.

The school says it was “completely overwhelmed by generosity and kindness” as families rallied to support those in need.

The collection, which took place over the past few weeks, culminated in a visit from Andy, a representative from the food bank, who arrived yesterday to collect the donations.

In total, the school gathered 142.3kg of food — enough to create approximately seven family food parcels, each packed with essential items to help local households facing hardship.

Staff at Berrow Primary said the response had been “truly humbling” and praised the community for coming together in support of such an important cause.

A spokesperson added: “We’re incredibly proud of our pupils and grateful to every family who donated. Your kindness will make a real difference.”

A Foodbank spokesperson thanked Berrow School for the donation: “The donations were collected by Andy one of our foodbank volunteers who visits many of our local schools, giving talks to pupils and staff about the work of our Foodbank in the local community. Berrow’s donation totalled 142.30 Kg of non-perishable food which will go directly to those in our community referred to us for emergency food support.”

“As always we are very grateful for the ongoing support foodbank receives from our community. In November (27th-29th) we will be in Tescos store holding our annual Christmas collection. There will be pre-packed bags of our most needed items available to purchase. This collection will manned by volunteers any one who is interested in helping at this collection should email us on info@highbridgearea.foodbank. org.uk.”

“Currently our low stock items are tinned tomatoes, tinned spaghetti, tinned fruit, tinned potatoes, instant mash, pot noodles & similar, microwave rice, semi or full-fat long life milk. We would also welcome donations of laundry and washing up liquid.”