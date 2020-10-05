Berrow School pupils have completed a ‘Memory Jar’ project to capture their most positive moments of this year’s lockdown.

Staff member Nicola Baldwin-Wheat explains: “As we prepared to welcome the children back to school at the start of September, we wanted to mark what our school community had been through when we had to close our doors back in March.”

“We asked our families to fill a jar with a special photograph taken during the school closure due to the national lockdown that expressed a snap shot of their experience whilst the school was closed.”

“We wanted to show that positive things had happened, even though it was such a confusing time. Our parents responded well, and we collected many jars.”

On Friday, the display was unveiled in the school’s hall with an exhibition called ‘Calm in the Chaos’, pictured below.