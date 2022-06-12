Berrow School has received a generous donation from a local business in support of their outdoor classroom development.

Unity Holiday Resort in Brean has delivered a wide range of plants, shrubs and trees after a recent plea from the school for help from local businesses.

Louise Prewett, who is qualified in Forest School teaching, has been leading the clean-up project and says: “The school has been working hard on development of their outdoor classrooms, which include an allotment, pond and forest school.”

“These areas had become unloved over recent years and overgrown making them unusable. However, the last few months have seen huge progress in the cleanup of the areas and workable classrooms for all year groups to enjoy.”

“The donations are a very welcome addition. The plants will be shared across the areas including another development project of a sensory garden for the school’s SEND pupils to feel safe and explore in.”

“The development of the forest school areas is a passionate process of the school where they believe not all classrooms have to have four walls and many of the staff are forest school trained.”

“The trees donated will be planted by pupils where the whole school will be coming together to hold a forest school festival in celebration of inclusion and diversity to all.”

