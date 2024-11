Berrow Under 12s football team has new kits thanks to a Burnham-On-Sea firm’s sponsorship.

The club’s Ian Howgate says: “Our thanks go to Merryweather Williams solicitors in Burnham who have kindly sponsored new kits and jackets for the club.”

He says the club is also seeking extra players. “We are recruiting players to join us in preparation for our new girls and mixed teams next season.” Enquires can be emailed to ianhowgate2@gmail.com.