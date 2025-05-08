Berrow Village Hall receives £10,000 boost thanks to supporter’s calendar sales

Berrow Village Hall will get thousands of pounds of upgrades thanks to a generous funding boost this week.

The Trustees of Berrow Community Association were delighted to receive a cheque at their AGM this week from Andrea Johnstone, a long term supporter of the Village Hall.

David Stickels, a Trustee and Director at Berrow Village Hall, thanked her and said: “Andrea has been a supporter for many years and for the last 25 has been producing the Berrow calendar which she has sold to raise funds for the hall.”

“Proceeds from this and her recycling initiatives have raised a huge £10,000 during that period.”

“This week’s cheque will be used to replace the blinds in the main halls and to purchase a new projector screen and floor washer.”

“Andrea has been a user of the Hall all her life starting when she joined the Brownies. She is currently a member of Berrow Conservation group which meets regularly at the hall.”

“The Trustees thanked Andrea for all her support over the years. Long may it continue!”

To book Berrow Village Hall, see the website.