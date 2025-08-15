19.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Aug 16, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBerrow Village Hall trustees honour longtime fundraiser
News

Berrow Village Hall trustees honour longtime fundraiser

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The Trustees and Directors of Berrow Village Hall extended a heartfelt welcome to Andrea Johnson at their meeting this week, marking a special moment of thanks for her latest contribution: a set of brand-new blinds for the main hall.

The blinds were funded through proceeds from this year’s Berrow Village calendar—an annual tradition that Andrea has championed for the past 25 years.

Her tireless fundraising efforts, which have included both calendar sales and a range of recycling initiatives, have helped support countless improvements to the hall over the decades.

This year’s calendar marked the final edition.

Trustees paid tribute to her dedication, describing her efforts as “a cornerstone of community spirit” and thanking her for her remarkable service.

While the calendar is coming to a close, Andrea’s commitment to Berrow Village Hall continues.

She will remain actively involved through her recycling work, ensuring her legacy of support lives on.

Previous article
Burnham and Highbridge A-Level students celebrate exam results success
Next article
Air ambulance’s ‘100 Miles in October’ challenge returns this autumn

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
19.8 ° C
22.4 °
18.9 °
85 %
4.7kmh
69 %
Sat
28 °
Sun
28 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com