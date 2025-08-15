Berrow Village Hall trustees honour longtime fundraiser

The Trustees and Directors of Berrow Village Hall extended a heartfelt welcome to Andrea Johnson at their meeting this week, marking a special moment of thanks for her latest contribution: a set of brand-new blinds for the main hall.

The blinds were funded through proceeds from this year’s Berrow Village calendar—an annual tradition that Andrea has championed for the past 25 years.

Her tireless fundraising efforts, which have included both calendar sales and a range of recycling initiatives, have helped support countless improvements to the hall over the decades.

This year’s calendar marked the final edition.

Trustees paid tribute to her dedication, describing her efforts as “a cornerstone of community spirit” and thanking her for her remarkable service.

While the calendar is coming to a close, Andrea’s commitment to Berrow Village Hall continues.

She will remain actively involved through her recycling work, ensuring her legacy of support lives on.