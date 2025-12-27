Berrow’s Animal Farm Adventure Park re-opens today after fire

Animal Farm Adventure Park in Berrow is temporarily reopening from today, Saturday 27th December, to Tuesday 6th January as the team continues to recover from last month’s devastating fire.

The attraction says it has been overwhelmed by the “wonderful support” shown by the community in recent weeks during what has been “the most difficult and devastating time” for the family‑run park and its staff.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that the blaze broke out at Animal Farm on November 18th. Firefighters worked for hours to tackle the blaze, but a building was destroyed and several animals – two horses, two donkeys and a number of small animals – sadly could not be saved.

A spokesperson has said this week that the short reopening period over the Christmas holidays between 27th December – 6th January will help the farm begin rebuilding.

“Thank you for the wonderful support we have received the last few weeks, it has been the most difficult and devastating time for our family and our team.”

“We will be reopening for a few days over the Christmas holidays at a reduced entry price of £8 and hope you will join us to continue running the farm that has been enjoyed and loved by local generations since 1984.”

“We hope to replenish the stocks of animal feed, supplies and begin the process of rebuilding for a hopeful full reopening for Spring 2026. Please purchase tickets online for the reduced price, we appreciate your support.”

Visitors will be able to enjoy many of the park’s facilities, including the playbarn, wallaby walkthrough, rabbit barn, outdoor play castle, farm walk and café. Tickets for the reduced price are available online here.