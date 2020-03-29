The owners of a farm shop in Berrow have thanked local people for their words of support following a weekend break-in when large quantities of milk, vegetables and cheese were stolen.

Westcroft Eggs and Farm Shop in Red Road, Berrow was broken into during the early hours of Sunday morning, as we reported here.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, owner Annie Edwards said: “It has been a huge shock that someone would do this to us at such a troubling time for everyone.”

“The shop is here to serve the local community, so stealing supplies affects our ability to help feed people at this time.”

“We have been overwhelmed by kind support and positive words of encouragement and thank everyone who’s posted comments and been in touch.”

The shop – which has been busier than normal in recent weeks due to the Coronavirus pandemic – has appealed for anyone with information about the break-in to get in contact with either the farm direct or Police.

“We were broken in to and had several food items stolen, including milk, potatoes, cheese, eggs and other veg,” she added.

“This is extremely gutting and disappointing. We are open out of choice of our own, in hope that we can continue to support and help our customers during this already difficult time.”

“Unfortunately, some low life has stolen from us and now made it very difficult for us to fulfil orders, as well as potentially put any new orders back.”

“We have reported it and are monitoring the CCTV. We take the opportunity to ask for your help, if you see anything suspicious, or anyone new selling any of the items above then we would appreciate being informed.”

“We fully understand and appreciate this is a difficult time for all but turning to theft is an embarrassing and cheap way out.”

“We are open but there may be limits to what people can have unfortunately.”

“Please share and if you know anything get in contact.”