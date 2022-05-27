Large crowds of visitors are expected to flocked into Burnham-On-Sea today (Saturday) for the town’s 19th food festival.

Over 100 stalls will line Burnham’s town centre streets from 10am-4pm, offering a varied mix of produce from across the region.

The eat:Burnham festival is run by the eat:Festivals team and promises a feast for the senses with many leading local food and drink producers booked in.

This year’s Burnham-On-Sea food festival will also see the festival returning inside of the Baptist Church with stalls set up indoors.

There will also be fairground rides outside the Victoria Hotel, a face painter outside the Methodist Church plus DJs and music outside the Ritz, Baptist & Methodist Churches and on Victoria Street.

An outside bar will be set up outside The Ritz Social Club and there will be seating outside the Baptist and Methodist churches.

Street food will be avilable in three areas – outside the Baptist Church, on College Street and near Scotts in Victoria Street.

The Burnham-On-Sea food festival is 100% dog friendly, accessible, all dietary choices and needs are catered for. Roads will be closed at 7am and it might be easier to move your vehicle the night before.

Bev Milner Simonds, co-organiser of eat:Burnham, says: “We are looking forward to a great day on the ‘not bank holiday’ weekend with lots of local food and drink producers. This is our 10th anniversary of holding the festivals and it will be number 19 in Burnham!”