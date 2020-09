A big operation has been underway in Highbridge this week to replace the lock gates in the River Brue.

The Clyce has been closed to traffic for three days during the work, as pictured here.

An Environment Agency spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The first of the two lock gates has been refurbished and refitted.”

“Work started on Tuesday and ended on Thursday. The second gate will also take two days and will begin on September 14th.”