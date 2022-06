Burnham-On-Sea Police are appealing for information following the theft of a bicycle in the town centre on Sunday evening (June 12th).

This yellow bike was locked to a set of gate railings in George Street where it was stolen at around 8.30pm.

It comes after several recent bicycle thefts in Burnham and Highbridge over the last few months.

Anyone with information should call Burnham-On-Sea Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 5222138928.