A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday (August 21st).

Emergency services were called to the incident just before 5.15pm in Burnham’s Love Lane follwing the collision.

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: “We were called at 5.13pm on Sunday 21st August to a road traffic collision in Burnham-On-Sea.”

“We sent two double-crewed land ambulances and conveyed one patient to Weston General Hospital.”