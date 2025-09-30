Fundraising motorbikers support charities, raising over £1,900

Sunday’s Brean Bike Show proved a roaring success, drawing motorbikes of all shapes and sizes — and raising an impressive £1,957.24 for two vital charities.

The well-attended event at Beachside Holiday Park saw £205 collected on the day, adding to the total presented to Mental Health Motorbike, which received over £1,100 in donations.

The RNLI also benefited, with both charities receiving £978.62 each thanks to the generosity of visitors and supporters.

Dave, Sue, and the team at the Sundowner Café, who helped coordinate fundraising efforts, extended their heartfelt thanks to all who contributed.

“We’re so grateful to our customers and everyone who came along to support these important causes,” they added.

Organised by Heather and Phil Hayward, along with family and friends, the show featured a vibrant display of bikes and a friendly atmosphere. The pair are also behind the popular Bike Knights gatherings, held this year at the Admiral’s Table pub in Dunball.

With sunshine, chrome, and community spirit on full display, the day was a celebration of both biking culture and charitable giving — making it one to remember for all who attended.

Pictured: The cheque presentations at the Brean event (Photos Mike Lang)