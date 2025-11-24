Birders flock to Burnham-On-Sea seafront to see Kentish Plover

Bird watching enthusiasts have been flocking to Burnham-On-Sea seafront over the past few days following the sighting of an unusual bird.

A Kentish Plover was spotted on the beach near Burnham-On-Sea jetty and then later on Stert Island. There have been similar sightings in recent winters.

Local birder Jeff Hazell said the bird had been seen on the beach near Burnham Sailing Club in recent days and then near Burnham jetty on Sunday (November 23rd).

Photographer James Packer took the shot above of the bird on Burnham beach.

The British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) describes the Kentish Plover as ‘rare’, saying it’s scarce in numbers, but an annual visitor from Europe.