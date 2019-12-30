A group of fundraising motoring enthusiasts has presented a bumper donation to a Burnham-On-Sea charity this week.

Members of the Blue Ridge Runners have donated £1,875 to BARB Search & Rescue, which operates life-saving hovercraft and inshore rescue boats.

The money was raised when dozens of classic American hot rods, trucks, bikes and classic vehicles roared through Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge in September in a mass convoy for charity during the annual Classic, Custom and American Auto Club Show held in West Huntspill.

A BARB spokesperson said: “A massive thank you goes to the Blue Ridge Runners Auto Club for their amazing donation of £1,875 this week to BARB!”

“The Blue Ridge Runners team have been strong supporters of BARB for several years, raising funds for us from their regular vehicle shows.”

“This year, they really have done an amazing job in raising such a fantastic sum towards the costs of running our life-saving rescue service and we are hugely grateful.”

The Blue Ridge Runners were formed in 1989 to link up motoring enthusiasts from across the South West who own hot rods, trucks and other unusual vehicles. Thousands of pounds are raised for local charities from the group’s events.