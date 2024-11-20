Blue Ridge Runners motoring group gives £7,136 boost to Burnham’s BARB

A group of fundraising motoring enthusiasts has presented over £7,000 to a Burnham-On-Sea charity.

Members of the Blue Ridge Runners have handed a bumper cheque for £7,136 to BARB Search & Rescue, which runs the town’s life-saving rescue hovercrafts, during its annual presentation evening this month.

The money was raised when dozens of classic American hot rods, trucks, bikes and classic vehicles roared through Burnham-On-Sea in September in a mass convoy for charity as part of the annual Classic, Custom and American Auto Club Show held in West Huntspill.

A Blue Ridge Runners spokesperson said: “We made BARB our charity of the year and are delighted to have raised such a huge amount. They’re a fantastic local charity with a great team of volunteers who do great work all year-round in the Burnham area.”

A BARB spokesman thanked the group: “We are hugely delighted with this wonderful donation and a massive thank you goes to the Blue Ridge Runners for their continuing support of our life-saving work along the coastline. The funding will be put towards new equipment. The Blue Ridge Runners have been a fantastic supporter of BARB for several years for which we are very grateful.”

The Blue Ridge Runners were formed in 1989 to link up motoring enthusiasts from across the South West who own hot rods, trucks and other unusual vehicles. Thousands of pounds are raised for local charities from the group’s events.