7.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Jan 25, 2026
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBody recovered from next to country road in Brean, say Burnham Police
News

Body recovered from next to country road in Brean, say Burnham Police

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Police say they were called to Brean on Saturday afternoon (24th January) after a body was discovered.

Officers attended the scene in Red Road following a report from a member of the public.

A Police spokesperson confirmed that the person’s death is not being treated as suspicious, and that a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

The spokesperson confirmed: “Police were alerted to a body having been found in Red Road in Brean on Saturday 24th January.”

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner. His next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with them.”

Previous article
Burst water main causes low water pressure for Burnham-On-Sea area residents
Next article
Residents invited to have a say on improving Highbridge & Burnham railway station

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Debbies Joyful Paws

Farnden Outdoors

Unity Beach Holiday Park, Brean

MP Leisure Caravans Ltd

Opal Medical Ltd

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
7.2 ° C
8.1 °
7 °
93 %
1.8kmh
93 %
Sun
7 °
Mon
8 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
8 °
Thu
7 °
© Copyright 2002 -2026 Burnham-On-Sea.com