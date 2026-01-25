Body recovered from next to country road in Brean, say Burnham Police

Police say they were called to Brean on Saturday afternoon (24th January) after a body was discovered.

Officers attended the scene in Red Road following a report from a member of the public.

A Police spokesperson confirmed that the person’s death is not being treated as suspicious, and that a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

The spokesperson confirmed: “Police were alerted to a body having been found in Red Road in Brean on Saturday 24th January.”

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner. His next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with them.”