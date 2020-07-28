Part of East Huntspill was cordoned off on Tuesday (July 28th) after a suspected wartime explosive was dug up in a garden.

Police sealed off a section of Church Lane in the village, as pictured here, and a bomb disposal team was called to investigate.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called at 2.15pm to Church Lane in East Huntspill after a member of the public dug up what appeared to be a small historic shell in a garden.”

He added: “We notified the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit (EOD) and they attended the scene. A cordon was put in place.”

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team arrived at 6.30pm and then safely took away the object and the road was re-opened at 6.45pm. A Police spokesperson later said: “It was found that it wasn’t an explosive device, it was a weight.”