Book lovers flock to Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival for line-up of authors, talks and workshops

Book lovers flocked to Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival on Saturday (6th September), transforming the Princess Theatre and library into a lively hub for readers, writers, and curious minds.

Organiser Lewis Coleman said a busy line-up of activities, workshops and talks had been well attended through the day.

He thanked all those who had attended: “It went really well – it was busier than expected with tickets going faster than previous years. We had a great range of talks, poetry, workshops, exhibitors, a cream tea and a super awards ceremony.”

Among those attending were Burnham authors Damien Boyd, Alan Huddart and Michael Turner plus others in the main theatre hall.

Local rehab owner, charity founder and recent BEM recipient Angie Clarke shared her turbulent journey to recovery. She has dedicated over 34 years to helping others in the Somerset community and has been vocal and actively involved in changing things for the better in areas of mental health and wellbeing in both adults and children.

Weston resident, Rob Coughlin, offered his story from the streets and jail, in his latest book, Tailspin. Zoe Langley-Wathen stepped in at the last minute with her talk Walking Myself Braver, recounting her 630 mile solo hike on the South West Coastal Path.

Robin Ince talked on ‘Normally Weird & Weirdly Normal’, a warm and witty talk about his late life ADHD diagnosis.

There were also workshops, Captivating Characters, Comedy Poetry, and Creative Writing and Mindfulness.

A special event was run in the theatre’s Aroma Cafe and Bar, Tea with Mr Banks, with James Tomlinson, son of the legendary actor, Mary Poppins star, David Tomlinson.

Others included Dr Andrew Curran, who gave a musical demonstration about the science of neuroplasticity and healing, bestselling Richard and Judy Book Club author Hazel Prior; and comic poet Robert Garnham.