Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jan 22, 2026
News

Burnham Heritage Group unveils new booklet featuring big ships over the decades

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Heritage Group has launched a new history booklet featuring big ships in the town over the past century.

The 12-page publication provides photos and stories about ships visiting Highbridge Wharf and Burnham over the years.

“The leaflet features a variety of big ships from steamers and barges to tugs, pilot boats and passenger boats in Burnham and Highbridge – it makes an interesting read to see how things have changed over the years,” says the group’s Ann Popham.

The booklet has been produced by Burnham Heritage Group with contributions of images from local residents.

Copies of the booklet are being charged with a donation of 50p to the group. They are available in Burnham from Burnham’s tourist information centre on the seafront, the Handbag Shop, the jewellers at the Indoor Market, and Super Chips.

