Proposals to launch an expanded ‘Recycle More’ kerbside collection service in Somerset with three-weekly rubbish waste collections were given the go-ahead on Friday (July 31st).

The service will start in phases, with all of Mendip from the end of October, all of South Somerset next summer, then Sedgemoor and Somerset West and Taunton following after that.

Recycle More, which was successfully trialled with more than 1,000 Somerset families, was approved for roll-out by Somerset Waste Board at a meeting in Friday.

It will mean more recycling each week, adding plastic pots, tubs and trays, beverage cartons/Tetra Paks, small household batteries and small electrical items to the kerbside list.

There will also be a new tough reusable Bright Blue Bag for plastics and metals. The base-weighted bag folds flat when empty and has a Velcro closure.

Far emptier rubbish bins will be collected every three weeks. There will also be expanded recycling for communal collections, such as flats, and from schools.

Full details will be delivered to every home well before it starts in that area.

The easy way it reduced rubbish and boosted recycling led residents in long-term large-scale Somerset trials of Recycle More to give it an 86% approval rating.