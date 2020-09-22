Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on the public to “summon the discipline and the resolve” to follow new Coronavirus rules announced today.

In a television broadcast to the country tonight, he warned the government may go further if people do not stick to them.

New measures have been brought in across the UK, with Mr Johnson warning rules could last for up to six months.

In England, rules on face coverings are being expanded and pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues will have to close by 10pm, while the fines for breaking the rules will also increase.

It comes as the number of UK cases rose by 4,926 on Tuesday, government figures showed, with deaths increasing by 37.



What are the new rules?

Office workers are being told to work from home again if possible,

Penalties for not wearing a mask or gathering in groups of more than six will increase to £200 on the first offence

From Thursday 24 September, all pubs, bars and restaurants will be restricted to table service only. Takeaways can continue

Also from Thursday, hospitality venues must close at 22:00 – which means shutting then, not calling for last orders (in Scotland the same curfew rule comes into force on Friday)

Face coverings must be worn by taxi drivers and passengers from Wednesday

Retail staff and customers in indoor hospitality venues will also have to wear masks from Thursday, except when seated at a table to eat or drink

From Monday 28 September, only 15 people will be able to attend weddings and civil partnerships, in groups of six. Funerals can still take place with up to 30 people

Also from 28 September, you can only play adult indoor sports in groups of less than six

The planned return of spectators to sports venues will now not go ahead from 1 October

Speaking in his televised broadcast, Mr Johnson defended the new measures, saying they were “robust but proportionate”.

“And to those who say we don’t need this stuff, and we should leave people to take their own risks, I say these risks are not our own,” he said.

“The tragic reality of having Covid is that your mild cough can be someone else’s death knell.

“And as for the suggestion that we should simply lock up the elderly and the vulnerable – with all the suffering that would entail – I must tell you that this is just not realistic, because if you let the virus rip through the rest of the population it would inevitably find its way through to the elderly as well, and in much greater numbers.”

Mr Johnson said he was “deeply, spiritually reluctant” to infringe on anyone’s freedom, but added: “unless we take action the risk is that we will have to go for tougher measures later”.

“If people don’t follow the rules we have set out, then we must reserve the right to go further,” he added.

Mr Johnson said the “single greatest weapon” that the UK brings to the fight against the virus is the “common sense of the people themselves”.

He added: “If we follow these simple rules together, we will get through this winter together. There are unquestionably difficult months to come.

“And the fight against Covid is by no means over. I have no doubt, however, that there are great days ahead.

“But now is the time for us all to summon the discipline, and the resolve, and the spirit of togetherness that will carry us through.”