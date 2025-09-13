14.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Sep 14, 2025
Bottled water delivered to vulnerable residents following Cheddar treatment works issue
News

Bottled water delivered to vulnerable residents following Cheddar treatment works issue

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

bristol water

Bristol Water says it is delivering bottled water to its most vulnerable customers across North Somerset following an operational issue at the Cheddar water treatment works.

The precautionary measure affects customers classified under Category 1 and 2—those registered for Priority Services due to medical conditions, disabilities, or other special needs.

Bristol Water emphasised that this action is purely precautionary and that no widespread supply disruption has been reported at this time.

Residents can check if they qualify for Priority Services, which offer tailored support such as supply updates, meter reading assistance, and accessible billing formats. Registration is free and takes only a few minutes. More details are available on Bristol Water’s Priority Services page.

For now, bottled water deliveries will continue until the issue at Cheddar is fully resolved.

