Thu May 15, 2025
Bouquets of flowers to be left across Burnham-On-Sea to spread positive cheer

Members of Burnham Area Flower Club have this week been busily arranging colourful bouquets of flowers that will be left across Burnham-On-Sea to spread positive cheer as part of a national scheme.

The club’s members have created 28 bouquets and will be distributing them to Burnham and Highbridge parks, churches, schools and other public places where the finders will be free to take them home.

Sally Fallows, chair of Burnham Area Flower Club, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s all part of the ‘lonely bouquet’ scheme, where flower arrangements are left in public places to spread good cheer.”

The goal is to brighten someone’s day with a simple act of kindness, spreading cheer one flower at a time.

The flowers are branded with a postcard stating that they can be taken home, so the individuals who spot them will have no doubt that the bouquet is theirs to keep.

The idea of leaving bouquets for strangers as a random act of kindness, known as ‘the lonely bouquet’, first started many years ago in Belgium, when a local florist begun leaving flowers for people on the streets.  The concept then went viral and these have been distributed by the NAFAS (National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies) since.

