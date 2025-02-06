Brave Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser set to celebrate her 40th birthday with 15,000ft skydive

A brave Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser is set to celebrate her 40th birthday by taking on the challenge of skydiving from 15,000 feet with a minute’s freefall travelling at 125mph.

Fiona Smith hopes to raise a great amount for Burnham-based charity Somewhere House Somerset, which provides counselling, educational workshops and community projects.

Her local friend, Kellie Mayne, will also be taking on the same feat – both are pictured above.

Fiona told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am doing this because I’ve received counselling from Somewhere House three times and my counsellor helped me so much.”

“He worked really hard to help me raise my very low self esteem by helping me to understand myself better, including facing the traumas I have been through and understand my triggers that affect me due to mental health.”

“I have lost many close friends to mental health. He helped by providing great advice about setting small goals, exercise, CBT and having a positive perception etc.”

She adds: “I am preparing for this jump by joining the gym, through my doctor, with a friend so we can swim, go to the gym or do classes.”

“I am working very hard to become a new better version of myself and do everything I can to fight my mental health problems and fibromyalgia.”

To support Fiona and the charity, readers can donate by clicking here.

Also her local friend Kellie Mayne will also be doing the sky dive – click here.