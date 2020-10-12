A bar in Brean has temporarily closed after a customer confirmed they had tested positive for Covid-19 during the village’s recent country western week.

SunSpot Cafe Bar in South Road issued a statement on Friday to say it had closed after being told of the case.

“In light of news received from a customer who visited our premises during country week who has tested positive for Covid-19, we have made the decision to temporarily close,” confirmed the bar.

“We will reopen again within a few days when we feel it is safe for our staff, customers and family.”

The bar added that it had been in contact with Public Health England, which is able to track and trace anyone affected.

Customers have praised the bar on social media for its actions and high standards of Covid safety.

One said: “You are one of the best establishments in the area that go above and beyond with your Covid restrictions, you have an amazing system already in place… hope you get back up and running in no time.”

Another adds: “You were all fantastic and the precautions that you put in place really made us feel safe. I’m sure because of this no-one has anything to worry about. Stay safe everyone.”

A further customer says: “We were in… table seating, social distancing, masks etc. Should be fine. Doing a great job.”