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Brean bar unveils £50k outdoor upgrade ahead of bank holiday weekend

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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A major £50,000 upgrade to one of Brean’s popular pubs has been completed just in time for the Bank Holiday weekend, unveiling a transformed outdoor space after months of winter work.

Ocean Bar and Kitchen in South Road, Brean says the investment marks one of its biggest off‑season improvement projects, aimed at upgrading and modernising the venue ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer.

The refurbishment includes a new roof covering both the conservatory and smoking section, giving visitors a brighter and more weather‑resilient space.

The garden tiers have also been rebuilt and reinforced with steel and concrete, alongside fresh blockwork and new fencing throughout the tiered areas.

Staff say the venue is now “bigger, stronger and ready for summer vibes,” with the revamped outdoor area opening in time for the new holiday season.

Ocean will also be showing live sports, alongside its regular programme of food, drinks and entertainment. Food is served daily from 12pm to 8pm, and the venue remains open all year.

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